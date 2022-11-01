Ruffer LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Ruffer LLP raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,990 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 1.5% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $38,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Melius began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

