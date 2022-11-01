Ruffer LLP Has $123.73 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,204 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up 4.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $123,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.92.

NOC stock opened at $544.98 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

