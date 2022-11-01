Ruffer LLP Has $2.44 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ruffer LLP lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,821 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

