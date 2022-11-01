Ruffer LLP Lowers Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ruffer LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 889,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571,395 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises approximately 1.1% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $28,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,621.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,158. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

