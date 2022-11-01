Ruffer LLP Sells 8,330 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in TIM were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 408.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TIM by 65.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TIM Cuts Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 13.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About TIM

(Get Rating)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.