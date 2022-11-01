Ruffer LLP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 308,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,365 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.