Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.72.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
