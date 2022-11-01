Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of SFE stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $8.72.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

About Safeguard Scientifics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

