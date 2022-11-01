Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Salem Media Group has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Shares of SALM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,664. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.26. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salem Media Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

