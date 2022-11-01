SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $25,142.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

