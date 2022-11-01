Saltmarble Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and $523,648.00 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saltmarble token can now be bought for $10.18 or 0.00049614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,230,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 9.40860881 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $577,511.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

