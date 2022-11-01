San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

