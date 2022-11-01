SandRidge Energy (SD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 65.11%.
SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
SD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.18. 4,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
