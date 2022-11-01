Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ CRON traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,356. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

