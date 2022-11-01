Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE SSL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.83. 142,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,300. Sasol has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sasol

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.8716 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.