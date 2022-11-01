SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.13.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC stock opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

