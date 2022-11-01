SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $341.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cowen from $389.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.47.

SBA Communications stock opened at $269.90 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. FMR LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 55.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

