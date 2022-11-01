ScanSource (SCSC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect ScanSource to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $781.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ScanSource by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ScanSource by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

