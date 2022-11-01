Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. owned 0.16% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 389,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,584,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $6,501,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVDL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 7,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

