Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,477 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,167. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42.

