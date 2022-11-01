Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Scorpio Tankers traded as high as $50.56 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 5922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter valued at $8,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 4.7 %

About Scorpio Tankers

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.