Scotiabank Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$165.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$149.00.

X stock opened at C$130.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.33. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$139.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.61%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

