Scotiabank Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$53.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. TD Securities cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Teck Resources to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.85.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$41.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$21.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.90. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$32.05 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

