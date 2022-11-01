Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,374,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at $47,831,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth $7,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Articles

