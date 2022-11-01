Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Select Energy Services to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Price Performance

WTTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 1,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,784. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 2.09.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

