SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

