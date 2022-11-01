Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells $39,745.16 in Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several brokerages have commented on MCRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,982,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,601,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,347 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 638,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 85.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 504,624 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.