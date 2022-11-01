Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.50

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.