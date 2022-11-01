Shentu Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.19 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $71.19 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003991 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,062,810 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

