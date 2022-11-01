Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) received a €146.00 ($148.98) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 248.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR:SAE opened at €41.95 ($42.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €73.26. The stock has a market cap of $759.09 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €37.25 ($38.01) and a 1-year high of €165.70 ($169.08).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

