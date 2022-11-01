Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 931.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 907.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,092.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,265.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 17,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,787,472. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify Profile

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

