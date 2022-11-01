Short Interest in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Grows By 11.8%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 26 Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADER. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,209,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 190.3% during the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,039,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 681,149 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 285.2% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 277,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,557,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

26 Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADER stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

About 26 Capital Acquisition

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

