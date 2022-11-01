Short Interest in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW) Decreases By 7.1%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Akerna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KERNW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. 17,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,510. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.