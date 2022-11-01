Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Increases By 10.5%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,700 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 11,333 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Daniel Murphy bought 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $101,430.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,525. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 36,023 shares of company stock valued at $324,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 93,460 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,135,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 390,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $4,539,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOUT opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 6.09. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

