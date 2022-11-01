Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Declines By 6.5%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 3.4 %

American Realty Investors stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.73. 9,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 114.87% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

