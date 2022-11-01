Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Rises By 7.9%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.48. 484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a market cap of $448.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $129.50.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $344.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.02 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut America’s Car-Mart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.