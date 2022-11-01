Short Interest in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Decreases By 7.0%

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 136,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.86. 43,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Loop Capital reduced their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.