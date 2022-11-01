Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rises By 9.6%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

AIV stock remained flat at $7.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 895,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

(Get Rating)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.