Short Interest in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Increases By 8.6%

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 5,830,000 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 910,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.94, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,321.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,582 shares of company stock valued at $97,144,389. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 1,145,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,860. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

