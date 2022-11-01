Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 6.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 6.6 %

BW traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,137. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $375.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 217,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,081,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 632,750 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 692,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

