Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Rises By 6.6%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Baudax Bio Stock Performance

Shares of BXRX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 19,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Baudax Bio had a negative return on equity of 486.60% and a negative net margin of 561.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Separately, Noble Financial lowered their price target on Baudax Bio to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

