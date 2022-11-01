Short Interest in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Declines By 7.0%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 68,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,380. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Berkeley Lights has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

