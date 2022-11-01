Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Increases By 10.7%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 33,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BlackBerry Stock Up 0.4 %

BlackBerry stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 13,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,364,000 after acquiring an additional 149,245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $806,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.