Short Interest in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Grows By 5.8%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 11,470,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,565. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 91,884 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

