Short Interest in Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW) Drops By 6.8%

Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Canoo Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.30. 61,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,567. Canoo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canoo stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOEVW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Canoo were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

