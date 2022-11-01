Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Drops By 6.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

NYSE CZOO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cazoo Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Cazoo Group by 625.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 62,878 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cazoo Group by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cazoo Group by 926.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

