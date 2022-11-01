Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Drops By 6.3%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Cazoo Group Stock Performance
NYSE CZOO opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.
Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
