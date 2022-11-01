Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Expands By 5.6%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Chain Bridge I by 1.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 122,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,690,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 315,306 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRG remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Tuesday. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.