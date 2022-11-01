Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Declines By 6.9%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,130,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 161,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,427. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.64 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

