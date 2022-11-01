Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expands By 7.4%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. 4,011,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.