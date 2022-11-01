Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Declines By 6.9%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Direct Digital Price Performance
Direct Digital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 12,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Digital
Institutional Trading of Direct Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRCT shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
Read More
