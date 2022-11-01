Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Declines By 6.9%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Direct Digital Price Performance

Direct Digital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.83. 12,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,995. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Digital

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

In other Direct Digital news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DRCT shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

