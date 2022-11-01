Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declines By 7.3%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Donaldson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,697. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. Donaldson has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

